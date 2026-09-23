New framework being made for under Article 371 for special safeguards of Ladakh, says chief secy

With the Union ministry of home affairs fixing another meeting with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)—proposed to be held in the first week of October over a governance model and constitutional safeguards—the chief secretary of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, on Tuesday, said that a new framework is being worked out under Article 371 to provide constitutional safeguards suited to the specific requirements for Ladakh.

The meeting was also attended by the administrative secretaries and senior government officials of the UT administration. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In this context, Kundra chaired a consultative meeting with members of civil society from Ladakh to discuss key administrative, developmental and political issues concerning the union territory, including constitutional safeguards, land rights, employment, culture, environment, education, drug abuse and other matters of public importance.

The interaction was attended by prominent members of the community representing diverse backgrounds and sections of society, including Palga Rinpoche, Deldan Namgyal, former MLA, Rigzin Dorjay from the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Mohd. Shafi from Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, Dechen Chamga from the Christian Association, Morup Namgyal, Padma Shri, Chewang Norphel, Padma Shri, Honorary Captain Tashi Tsepel, Tsewang Namgyal, former ambassador, and Kunzes Dolma from the Women’s Forum.

The meeting was also attended by the administrative secretaries and senior government officials of the UT administration.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kundra said that there was a broad agreement on the need for constitutional protection for Ladakh. He said, “The important thing is that constitutional protection is required for Ladakh. The protection should cover our land, employment, culture, environment and natural resources.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kundra said that there was a broad agreement on the need for constitutional protection for Ladakh. He said, “The important thing is that constitutional protection is required for Ladakh. The protection should cover our land, employment, culture, environment and natural resources.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He informed the participants that a new framework is being worked out under Article 371 to provide constitutional safeguards suited to the specific requirements of Ladakh. “A new model is being worked out considering the aspiration of the Ladakhis which does not exist anywhere else in the country,” he said.

He said that the draft would be discussed in the next meeting proposed to be held in the first week of October. He said that direct elections to the proposed UT-level body were among the key suggestions emerging from the discussions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Further steps, including consideration of the proposed constitutional amendment by Parliament, would follow after consensus is reached on the framework,” Kundra said.

He also explained that a separate legislation would subsequently be required to provide detailed provisions regarding the powers, functions and institutional arrangements of the proposed body. Kundra also highlighted various recent administrative initiatives, including strengthening of the district-level administrative structure, posting of officers in the districts, upgradation of hospitals to district hospitals, and progress towards panchayat elections.

He informed the participants that Ladakh has recorded over four lakh tourist arrivals so far this year, compared to around 3.35 lakh during the entire previous year. The meeting also featured presentations on a range of developmental and social issues concerning Ladakh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DGP Ladakh Anand Jain, on behalf of the Ladakh Police, made a presentation on drug-related issues and sought the support of civil society members in creating awareness among the masses. He expressed grave concern over the rising number of drug-related cases in Ladakh. In line, Dr Padma, Psychiatrist at SNM Hospital, also made a detailed presentation on drug abuse, highlighting various aspects of the issue and the need for greater awareness and intervention.

Commissioner secretary, forest, ecology and environment, Dr Franklin, gave a detailed presentation on wildlife sanctuaries and settlement rights, while divisional commissioner/revenue secretary Shurbir Singh briefed the participants on the draft conferment of ownership and land rights.

The eminent members of civil society put forth their views, suggestions and feedback on drug abuse, the draft conferment of ownership and land rights, and other important issues.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tuesday’s meeting by the chief secretary comes at a time when Ladakh people were scheduled to hold a 20-km march in Leh on Wednesday to show unity and demand safeguards for Ladakh, followed by a Martyrs’ Day event on September 24 to honour those who lost their lives last year.

The foot march is being organised by LAB and KDA, spearheading the protracted campaign for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. At least four people including a retired soldier died, over 80 injured and over 85 were arrested in last year’s violence in Leh.