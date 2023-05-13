This Ludhiana topper is on a mission to teach the underprivileged

Niranjan Kaur has been giving free tuition classes to underprivileged children since Class 8 and has taught over 25 students. She has secured third rank in Class 12 CBSE exams, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Nranjan Kaur with her students at her house in Janta Nagar of Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Kaur said, “I live in the Janta Nagar area of the city which houses thousands of industries and has students from a working-class background.”

She said, “I observed that due to lack of proper assistance and personal guidance, the students would suffer in making even simple calculations and fail to form proper sentences.”

She added that initially she invited two-three students from classes 2 to 5 to her house in the evening and would teach them for two hours. Soon, the count rose to 10. She said that after her efforts, the performance of the students at school improved and they started liking her tuitions.

On how she managed the free coaching classes along with her studies, she said, “I used to wake up early in the morning to revise my syllabus and finish most of my homework in school so that I could get time to teach the students.”

She said that teaching them gave her satisfaction and a belief that she can make a change in the world with her efforts.

Kaur, who is aiming to get a seat in bachelor’s of law at Panjab University, wants to become a judge.