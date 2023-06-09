Rape accused escapes police custody at Mansa district court

An undertrial, Jagdeep Singh, escaped from police custody at the Mansa district court complex on Friday. Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the accused was brought to the court by a party of the Bathinda police.

Police sources said the accused was allegedly involved in a rape case at Mansa’s Joga village. Jagdeep escaped when he was taken to the toilet in the court complex after the hearing in the case.

An investigation is on and teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the accused was lodged in Bathinda Central Jail and his appearance was required in a Mansa court on Friday.

“A probe has been initiated to fix the responsibility,” said Khurana.