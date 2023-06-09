Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rape accused escapes police custody at Mansa district court

Rape accused escapes police custody at Mansa district court

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 09, 2023 11:48 PM IST

Jagdeep Singh, an undertrial accused of rape, escaped from police custody at Mansa district court complex while being taken to the toilet. Investigation is ongoing.

An undertrial, Jagdeep Singh, escaped from police custody at the Mansa district court complex on Friday.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the accused was brought to the court by a party of the Bathinda police.
Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the accused was brought to the court by a party of the Bathinda police.

Police sources said the accused was allegedly involved in a rape case at Mansa’s Joga village. Jagdeep escaped when he was taken to the toilet in the court complex after the hearing in the case.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the accused was brought to the court by a party of the Bathinda police.

An investigation is on and teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the accused was lodged in Bathinda Central Jail and his appearance was required in a Mansa court on Friday.

“A probe has been initiated to fix the responsibility,” said Khurana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
undertrial jagdeep singh
undertrial jagdeep singh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out