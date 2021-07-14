Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Undertrial assaults Ambala deputy jail superintendent
Undertrial assaults Ambala deputy jail superintendent

Deputy jail superintendent Sanjay Bangar was assaulted and his uniform torn by an undertrial summoned to his office in Ambala Central Jail, police said on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:00 PM IST
The Ambala Central Jail where the incident took place on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

Deputy jail superintendent Sanjay Bangar was assaulted and his uniform torn by an undertrial summoned to his office in Ambala Central Jail, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when undertrial Kavi Bisht, who has been lodged in the jail since his arrest in Mohali in 2019, was to be taken for court proceedings but he refused to go, the deputy jail superintendent, security, Dr Rajiv Kumar said.

The undertrial is in jail for his involvement in five cases of snatching and related crimes registered in different police stations, including Mohali.

“Bisht misbehaved with the jail warder first, shouting that he won’t go for the hearing. Bangar asked him to comply, but he refused again. He was taken to Bangar’s office where in a fit of rage, he tore the deputy jail superintendent’s uniform and started abusing him. The jail security finally brought things under control,” Kumar told the police.

Sub-inspector Balbir Singh, the in-charge at Baldev Nagar police station, said that Bisht was booked under Sections 174, 186, 332, 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

