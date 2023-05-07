Ludhiana: Two months on, runaway inmate booked for possessing mobile phone

Days after an undertrial escaped from the Ludhiana Central Jail, the Division number 7 police lodged another first information report (FIR) against him for possessing a mobile phone on Saturday.

Two months after receiving the complaint, police finally registered an FIR on Saturday under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act. (iStock)

The same comes weeks after the jail staff had on March 5 recovered a mobile phone from him in an apparent attempt to save their skin.

Earlier on Saturday, police had lodged an FIR under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused Rohin Bhatti of Mohalla Tajpur of Machhiwara road of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr) after he escaped from the jail on Friday evening.

According to the jail officials on March 5, the accused managed to procure a mobile phone while returning from a Nawanshahr court after the hearing of his case. The same was recovered by the jail employees during a checking at the main door of the jail. The staff had written to the Division number 7 police to lodge an FIR against him.

Two months after receiving the complaint, police finally registered an FIR on Saturday under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act.

Speaking of the same, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said he was not present at the police post and was not possessing the documents so will need to scan through the paperwork before commenting.

The undertrial had managed to give jail officials a slip, escaping through an under-construction watchtower at the prison late on Friday.

Two juveniles escape from observation home

Two inmates lodged at the observation home here managed to escape by scaling the compound wall. They scaled the wall using wire and blankets.

They were facing trial in drug peddling and theft cases. Following the complaint of the officials of the juvenile home, the Shimlapuri police lodged an FIR against the inmates.

The officials came to know about their escape during attendance. They found wires and blankets hanging from the compound wall.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, SHO at police station Shimlapuri, stated that the FIR has been lodged following the statement of observation home officials. A hunt is on to trace the juveniles.

