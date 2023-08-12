Revive master cadre post: PAU BSc agriculture graduates

A group of unemployed BSc agriculture graduates holding degrees from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) conducted a meeting with the university officials on Saturday to voice their concerns regarding the revival of the post of agriculture master cadre, which was lapsed by the previous government.

Speaking during the meeting, student leader Angrej Singh advocated for the revival of the post of agriculture master cadre, asserting its importance in the education system.

Another student leader, Lovepreet Kamboj, called upon the authorities concerned to fulfil the promise made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann for recruiting the agricultural masters but so far nothing has been done.

“While Punjab is inherently an agriculture-focused state, the subject of agriculture isn’t compulsory in its schools,” he said.

During the meeting, the students also highlighted discrepancies in the recruitment of agricultural teachers.

While advertisements for the recruitment of teachers in various other departments have been circulating, the same should be done for agricultural teachers. This lack of attention to agricultural education is concerning, especially in a state so deeply intertwined with agricultural activities, the students said.

The students’ collective plea resonates with the need to bolster agricultural infrastructure and make agriculture a mandatory subject in the curriculum. Their demands not only address unemployment but also underscore the necessity of nurturing agriculture as a core discipline in education.

