Jobless engineer held with 51 gm heroin in Chandigarh

Police arrested an unemployed engineer after recovering 51.52 gm heroin from him at a check post laid near the BSNL Exchange turn in Sector 34 on Friday.

The engineer has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Aniket Singh, 24, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The accused, according to police, bought the contraband from Amritsar and Janakpuri, Delhi.

Singh, who has a chemical engineering degree from CIPET University, Amritsar, was caught with drugs by Amritsar Rural police as well in 2022, police said.

He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 34 police station.