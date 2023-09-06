Punjab: Complete 2021 recruitment process, demand teachers

Unemployed ETT teachers on Tuesday scuffled with the police here near the rented accommodation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. They are demanding completion of the recruitment process of 5,994 teachers, which was advertised in 2021.

The site where unemployed ETT teachers on Tuesday scuffled with the police in Sangrur. (HT photo)

Balihar Singh Balli, a senior leader of unemployed ETT teachers’ union, said the state government had advertised the recruitment in December 2021 and the test for the posts was held in March this year. However, the government did not complete the recruitment so far.

“The state government promised to complete the recruitment process in July this year, but it did not happen. Therefore, we are forced to come on roads. We are demanding the government to complete the process in September,” he added.

Later, they concluded their protest in the evening after a meeting was affixed with education minister Harjot Bains on September 16.

