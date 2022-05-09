Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Unemployed PTIs scuffle with cops outside minister’s house in Barnala

They were holding a protest demanding recruitment of 2,000 PTIs, the posts advertised during the previous Congress government’s regime in December 2021
Unemployed physical training instructors (PTIs) scuffled with the police outside the residence of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala on Sunday.
Published on May 09, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Barnala: Unemployed physical training instructors (PTIs) scuffled with the police outside the residence of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala on Sunday.

They were holding a protest demanding recruitment of 2,000 PTIs, the posts advertised during the previous Congress government’s regime in December 2021.

The police detained the protesters but released them later.

The scuffle started when the protesters tried to break the barricades in front of the minister’s house.

President of New Unemployed PTI Teachers’ Union Amandeep Kamboj said: “The Congress government in December 2021 advertised 2,000 posts of PTI teachers and 5,994 of ETT teachers, but the recruitment didn’t start. But now, the AAP government has started the recruitment process for ETT teachers. The government should also start hiring 2,000 PTIs.”

