Unemployed teacher alights from mobile tower after 135 days in Patiala

Patiala

A day after state government issued advertisement of recruitment of ETT-TET qualified teachers, the unemployed teacher, who was protesting atop mobile tower, came down after 135 days on Sunday. The state government has already agreed to the demand of protesting teachers of giving them first preference in the recruitment process of 6,635 teachers in government primary schools.

Surinderpal Singh, 36, had climbed atop a 260-feet mobile tower near Leela Bhawan in the city since the start of the protest of ETT-TET qualified teachers union.

He was brought down by team of police and other experts with help of ropes. He was taken for a medical check-up before he was sent to Government Rajindra Hospital.

Deepak Kamboj, state president of the union, said they have ended their protest as the government has fulfilled most of their demands.