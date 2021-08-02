Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Unemployed teacher alights from mobile tower after 135 days in Patiala
chandigarh news

Unemployed teacher alights from mobile tower after 135 days in Patiala

Patiala A day after state government issued advertisement of recruitment of ETT-TET qualified teachers, the unemployed teacher, who was protesting atop mobile tower, came down after 135 days on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Unemployed teacher alights from mobile tower after 135 days in Patiala

Patiala

A day after state government issued advertisement of recruitment of ETT-TET qualified teachers, the unemployed teacher, who was protesting atop mobile tower, came down after 135 days on Sunday. The state government has already agreed to the demand of protesting teachers of giving them first preference in the recruitment process of 6,635 teachers in government primary schools.

Surinderpal Singh, 36, had climbed atop a 260-feet mobile tower near Leela Bhawan in the city since the start of the protest of ETT-TET qualified teachers union.

He was brought down by team of police and other experts with help of ropes. He was taken for a medical check-up before he was sent to Government Rajindra Hospital.

Deepak Kamboj, state president of the union, said they have ended their protest as the government has fulfilled most of their demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP