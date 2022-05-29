Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Unemployed youths block Chandigarh–Bathinda highway, demand jobs
chandigarh news

Unemployed youths block Chandigarh–Bathinda highway, demand jobs

The unemployed youths are demanding jobs promised by the Aam Aadmi Party before the Punjab assembly elections; they blocked the Chandigarh-Bathinda highway for several hours
Unemployed youths block Chandigarh-Bathinda highway, demand jobs
Updated on May 29, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Unemployed youths on Saturday blocked the Chandigarh–Bathinda highway near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence for several hours, demanding jobs promised by the Aam Aadmi Party before the Punjab assembly elections.

Three protesters poured petrol over them and tried to set themselves ablaze but police intervened.

The protesters are members of 2016 police recruitment struggle union, corona warriors from Patiala and driver sangharash committee.

Sandeep Kaur, one of the protesters, said, “we are protesting to get what AAP had promised to us before elections and is now running away from its promises.”

