Unemployed youths take out ‘berozgaaron ki baraat’ in Rohtak

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) former state president Naveen Jaihind on Saturday led a procession titled ‘berozgaaron ki baraat’ of unemployed youths from Mansarovar Park here to the BJP’s state headquarters. Youths from various parts of the state, sportspersons and elderly people also attended the procession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to the media, Jaihind said he has toured across the state and invited youths, sportspersons, elderly people and other sections of society to take part in the procession.

Special chariots were arranged and drum beats were played during the procession. The youths and elderly people were wearing wedding “sehra”.

Naveen Sharma, who attended the procession in a wedding attire, said he has been working as a contractual employee in a college for the last eight years.

“The government should increase our salary and fill the vacant posts in colleges and schools. The youths of Haryana are waiting for jobs but the government has failed to conduct new recruitments. Moreover, the government should stop reinstating the retired employees in jobs,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}