‘Unfortunate’, Himachal panchayati raj minister on Vikramaditya’s remarks on ‘non-local’ officers

Reacting to Himachal Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh’s remarks on non-local bureaucrats, rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh on Wednesday termed them “unfortunate”. Panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh (File)

Speaking to the media in Shimla, Anirudh said that if any minister had made such remarks, it was indeed unfortunate. “Officers are the pillars of the government. Officers from Himachal are serving in other states as well. Those who are serving here, irrespective of where they belong, are doing good work,” he said.

In a social media post shared late Monday night, Vikramaditya Singh, without naming any officer, alleged that some senior IAS/IPS officers from UP and Bihar are undermining Himachaliyat in Himachal; they have little real concern for the state. It is necessary to deal with them in time, otherwise Himachal’s interests will suffer.

Stepping up his criticism, Anirudh on Wednesday said, “I believe that if someone is unable to get work done, then it is their own inability, not that of the government. Making sweeping statements and blaming officials is an attempt to hide one’s own shortcomings.” He further said that in his department, most officers are from outside the state, yet no problems have been faced. “Such statements demoralise officials and adversely affect the image of the government,” he added.

The minister said that I don’t think that any official would obstruct lawful work, if a minister has the ability to get the work done.

On Tuesday, Himachal revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, had also reacted to Vikramaditya Singh’s remarks. “I do not agree with it. Many officers from outside the state who are serving here are doing good work. One has to be specific about who is doing wrong. Making a mere sweeping statement does not get the job done. By doing so, you are discouraging those who are doing good work,” Negi had said.

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to Vikramaditya Singh’s remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary Sanjeev Katwal said that during the Congress government’s tenure, Himachal Pradesh’s administrative system has become completely directionless and unbridled. He said that the situation is such that, under the protection of power, some officials have started considering themselves above accountability.

IAS, IPS bodies of Himachal react to Vikramaditya’s statement

The HP IAS Officers’ Association has expressed deep concern over the remarks made by Vikramaditya Singh. The association has urged the State Government to take appropriate steps to safeguard the dignity, morale, and neutrality of officers serving in the State. “While the association fully respects the prerogative of elected representatives to hold opinions and to ensure accountability in governance, it is constrained to point out that public statements singling out officers on the basis of their State of origin are inappropriate and risk causing avoidable harm to the morale and neutrality of the civil services,” the association said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian Police Services Association (HP) has also expressed anguish and serious concern over the minister’s remarks, stating that these remarks tend to create an artificial and undesirable divide between Himachali and non-Himachali officers serving in the State.

They have also urged the government to take serious note of the issue and not to post any IPS with the minister.