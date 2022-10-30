Unhappy with murder probe, Moose Wala's father threatens to leave country

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father on Sunday said his son's killing was a planned murder, while police were trying to show it as a gang war incident.

Balkaur Singh, the assassinated rapper-turned-politician's father, said he had sought time from the director general of police and if nothing happened in another month, he would withdraw his complaint and leave the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My child was murdered in a planned way. Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I've sought time from DGP to hear my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR & leave the country,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moose Wala was murdered on May 29 this year, a day after his security was reduced by the AAP-led Punjab government, Mansa district of the border state.

A number of arrests has since been made in the case by both the Punjab and Delhi Police, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a couple of his associates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail