Chandigarh: HCS officer told to explain lack of hygiene at Sector-26 grain market

Taking strict note of the prevailing unhygienic conditions at the Sector 26 grain and vegetable market, the State Agriculture Marketing Board secretary, Rupesh Kumar, has sought an explanation from HCS officer Sanyam Garg, who is the administrator of the Chandigarh Market Committee.

Two weeks ago, Rupesh Kumar had written a letter to Sanyam Garg, asking him to visit the market regularly and address the issue of insanitation, but the latter did not comply. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every month, the board pays ₹26 lakh to the municipal corporation for upkeep of the market, which includes 35 shops, but shopkeepers repeatedly complain of poor hygiene.

According to sources, two weeks ago, Rupesh Kumar had written a letter to Sanyam Garg, asking him to visit the market regularly and address the issue of insanitation, but the latter did not comply.

The notice served by Kumar to Garg stated, “It has been observed that the management and functioning of the market at Sector 26 is very poor. The sanitation condition and encroachment removal work are not satisfactory. Heaps of garbage are seen everywhere in the mandi. The garbage is not segregated and removed for a long period, creating unhygienic conditions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It added, “The garbage from roads/gullies is not removed regularly, creating blockage in the disposal of wastewater. The staff of the Market Committee, Chandigarh, does not seem to be performing their duties assigned to them satisfactorily.”

Kumar continued to express that despite issuing various instructions by the board and the Chandigarh administration, there had been no improvement in the market’s condition.

“You are hereby directed to explain your position as to why the condition of the mandi is so poor and why effective steps are not being taken to improve it. You are further directed to fix the responsibility in this regard and take action against the erring officials of the Market Committee, Chandigarh, and submit a report on a weekly basis,” the notice said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even after repeated attempts, Garg could not be contacted for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON