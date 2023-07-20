Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
INLD leader Abhay Chautala gets threat call, police register case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 20, 2023 12:48 AM IST

In his complaint to police, INLD MLA Abhay Chautala’s personal assistant Ramesh Godara said an international caller made threat calls on Chautala’s WhatsApp number and threatened him to keep mum over various issues, otherwise he will face dire consequences.

The Jind police on Wednesday booked an unidentified caller for giving a threat call to INLD MLA Abhay Chautala. In his complaint to police, Chautala’s personal assistant Ramesh Godara said an international caller made threat calls on Chautala’s WhatsApp number and threatened him to keep mum over various issues, otherwise he will face dire consequences.

Jind Sadar SHO Sanjay Kumar said that they have booked an unidentified caller under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and other sections of the IPC, and an investigation is on.

Commenting on threat calls, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala said “those people who had a past of giving threat calls are now receiving such threats and he is surprised over the entire incident”.

INLD leader Abhay, who received threat calls, could not be reached for a comment.

