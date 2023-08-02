Two women assaulted for refusing man’s advances outside Panchkula club

An unidentified man and his aides assaulted two women, and ran his car over one of the victims’ legs for rejecting his advances outside a night club in Sector 9, Panchkula, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The woman who was run over was hospitalised with multiple injuries, said police.

Mother of two kids, aged seven and four, she hails from Malikpur in Jhajjar, Haryana.

She told the police that she and her friend were in Panchkula for vacation, and were putting up at another friend’s house in Dhakoli.

On Monday night, she and her friend visited Purple Frog club for partying. While waiting for a cab to return home around 4 am, a man, addressed as Sandhu by his aides, approached her friend and made a pass at her, asking her to come with him.

When she refused, he started hitting her on the head and hurled abuses. The men accompanying him started assaulting the complainant as well, causing her to fall down.

Sandhu then proceeded to get into his Maruti Suzuki Swift car, bearing a Punjab number. He speedily reversed the car and ran over the complainant’s legs. Before fleeing, he threatened to kill her and her friend, she alleged.

On her complaint a case under Sections 148, 149 (both rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station. Police have launched a probe to arrest the accused.

