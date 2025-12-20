Unidentified man’s body found in Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur

The body of an unidentified man was found in a roadside drain near Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur on Friday morning, police said. A Zirakpur police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and took the body into custody (Representational Image)

According to police, passers-by noticed a body lying in the drain along the road and informed the authorities.

A Zirakpur police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and took the body into custody. The presence of onlookers caused vehicles to queue up on both sides of the road, resulting in a traffic jam that lasted for about half an hour.

The body has been moved to the civil hospital mortuary for autopsy. Baltana police post in-charge, Gurpreet Singh, stated that while no injury marks were immediately visible, the exact cause of death will only be confirmed via the medical report. Investigators are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby establishments to trace the man’s movements and determine if the death was accidental or involved foul play.