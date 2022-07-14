Unidentified men enter Chandigarh school, brandish knife at teacher

In an alarming incident, two unidentified outsiders on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife.

The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.

The teachers said the duo, alleged to be in an inebriated state, told them that they had to collect house keys from a student, who they claimed was their sister. School principal Manjeet Kaur Gill, meanwhile, said, “I have informed the department verbally about the incident but we will send the written report on Thursday. We will also try to confirm whether we actually have a girl by that name in the school or not.”

Calling it an “unfortunate incident”, director school education (DSE), Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, said, “We will review the security protocol of all the schools so that such incidents are not repeated and I appreciate the teachers who ensured that there was no harm done to any of the students.”

“I have asked to file a complaint with the police and also send me a written report of the incident. We will request the police authorities to assist in this regard,” he added.

Salon worker attacks colleague with scissors

An employee of a Sector 37 saloon was injured after being stabbed with a pair of scissors by his colleague, following an argument over a hair dryer.

The complainant Dilshad, who had sustained injury on his hand, had an argument with the accused Sonu over use of a hair dryer, after which the latter attacked him with the pair of scissors.

The accused left the salon after the incident. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

