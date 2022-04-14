Unidentified miscreants assault YouTuber Paras Singh at his residence in Ludhiana

Social media influencer Paras Singh alias Bunty, who was arrested last year on charges of making racial remarks against a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, was assaulted by unidentified persons, allegedly over another video he posted on his Youtube channel recently.

In his complaint, Paras Singh, a resident of Janakpuri, said that he has a Youtube channel ‘Gaming Channel Official’. A Youtube user ‘Daku Villain’ had posted a game video on his channel a few days ago. In reply to it, the complainant uploaded another video on his channel, following which he started receiving threat calls from various numbers. The callers were forcing him to remove the video, he claimed, adding that he did not buckle under pressure.

Paras Singh said that on April 11, around 6am, some unidentified miscreants turned up at his house and assaulted him with baseball bats and threatened to kill him. He said the accused had come on bikes. When they left, he informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmel Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong¬ful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to identify the accused.