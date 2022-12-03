Uniform Civil Code being studied for implementation in Haryana: Anil Vij

Reacting to reports about some states considering the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said the law is being studied for implementation in Haryana.

“Though every citizen is equal for a government regardless of their religion, race, region, etc. and the UCC is being considered at some places. In Haryana, we are analysing the law and considering it to be implemented soon,” he said.

The BJP has announced the enactment of the law in its manifesto if re-elected to power in Gujarat. Earlier, the party had made a similar announcement in Himachal Pradesh and most recently in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, the minister also criticised alleged slogans inscribed at the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University campus against Brahmins and Baniya communities on Saturday.

He said, “The Brahmins have kept alive the culture and religion in the country, while the Baniya community has always helped the economy to grow. This is a conspiracy or part of Bharat Todo Abhiyan.”

The state home department has also nominated 38 members to the ad hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee following a Supreme Court judgment. There are four members from Ambala district.

A Sikh delegation comprising two members from Ambala Cantonment, BS Bindra and Sudarshan Sehgal, met the minister at his residence to thank him.