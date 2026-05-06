Union: 26 lab technicians sans work at PGIMER, Chandigarh

Despite facing shortage of technical staff, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is yet to assign any work to 26 newly appointed junior lab technicians, the PGI Medical Technologist Union stated on Tuesday. Union president Ajay Kumar Jha said the delay in allocating work is adding to their woes.

The recruitment for junior lab technicians began in November 2025. (HT File)

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The recruitment for junior lab technicians began in November 2025. Twenty-six candidates completed the joining process over the past month, he said. The workload has increased in recent years, overburdening existing staff and jeopardising patient safety and service quality, he added. The union has written to the administration, urging a dedicated transfer and posting policy for lab technicians to prevent future delay.

Medical superintendent Dr Ashok Kumar said he would look into the matter. “A meeting will be held with union representatives on Wednesday,” he added

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