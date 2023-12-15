Union govt has released over 3,300 crore to Himachal: BJP chief Bindal

Castigating chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government for blaming the previous ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the poor fiscal health of Himachal, state party chief Rajiv Bindal on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has released a total amount of ₹3, 378 crore under the various heads for development of state in past one year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has allocated a substantial sum of ₹3,378 crore to the state from December 11, 2022, till date” claimed Bindal in statement issued here on Friday.

Bindal highlighted that during the financial year 2023-24, the state has received a total of ₹1,603.8 crore from the Central government. Out of this, over ₹1,140 crore has been provided to the state between December 11, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

However, Bindal clarified that these figures do not encompass funds dedicated to social development and public welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission, and education campaign.

The allocated funds, as outlined by Bindal, fall under various categories, including state disaster fund, district magistrate projects, compensation for revenue losses, special assistance to the state, elections, rural and urban local bodies grant, national disaster relief fund, and assistance in the form of loans.

Bindal revealed that the Union ministry of home affairs approved additional financial assistance of ₹633.73 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for Himachal Pradesh on December 12.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Bindal accused the Congress government of habitually disseminating false information and denying the financial assistance provided by the Centre.

He emphasised the significant impact of the allocated funds on the state’s development and urged Congress leaders to acknowledge and appreciate the Central government’s support.

“The figures that we shared today are not small, and the Congress leaders should be grateful to the Central government for sending this amount. The Congress party will get nothing by misleading the public,” said Bindal.

