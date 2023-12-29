Union home ministry recognition: Srinagar’s Shergadi police station named among best in nation

The Shergadi police station in Srinagar was adjudged as one of the three best police stations in the country by the union ministry of home affairs (MHA). Shergadi, one of the oldest police stations in Kashmir, is located in civil lines area of the Srinagar city. (HT File)

Shergadi station house officer (SHO) Showkat Ali said that this award is recognition of service demonstrated by the police personnel.

“For us, this is a moment of pride. This award is going to boost morale of every one posted at this police station,” he said.

Director general of police (DGO) RR Swain complimented the officers of Srinagar and the SHO for the achievement.

“This recognition underscores the importance of continuously improving police services to support the community and building a positive image. It is a testament to the collective efforts of every individual associated with the Shergadi police station. It reflects the relentless commitment of upholding the highest standards of police services,” Swain said.

He expressed gratitude to the MHA for acknowledging the exemplary performance of the station.

The award will be handed over in the first week of January, 2024 by home minister Amit Shah at the DGP’s conference.

The process for shortlisting is being done by the police modernisation division of the MHA.

It then holds a survey of shortlisted police stations to see of they meet the set criteria by the Union ministry.

In the past five years, this is the second time that a police station in the Kashmir Valley has been named among the best in the country.

In 2018, the Danghiwacha police station in Baramulla district was declared as one of the best in the India.

There are more than 17,000 police stations in the country, out of which 74 from all states and Union Territories were shortlisted.

The process to shortlist as per the MHA guidelines includes performance in crimes against women, weaker sections, property offences, missing person cases, unidentified found person cases, unidentified dead persons cases, percentage of first information reports (FIRs) chargesheeted out of registered cases and percentage of FIRs for which a chargesheet was generated within 60 days.