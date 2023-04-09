Jammu and Kashmir people have full faith in justice delivery system: Kiren Rijiju

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, while inaugurating Legal Aid Defense Counsel in central Kashmir, said that they were ensuring that no innocent was punished and no guilty was spared. Rijiju, quoted by an official spokesperson, said that doors of justice are open to all without any discrimination of rich and poor. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, while inaugurating Legal Aid Defense Counsel in central Kashmir, said that they were ensuring that no innocent was punished and no guilty was spared. Lauding the role of Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, the Union minister said that the institute is ensuring the delivery of justice in an efficient and competent manner across the UT. (PTI)

“It is being ensured that no innocent is punished and no guilty is spared. The Union government has taken various initiatives to reduce the pendency of cases in all courts ensuring prompt justice delivery,” said the law minister.

Rijiju in presence of chief justice of the high court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Tashi Rabstan, executive chairman, JKLSA, inaugurated the office of Legal Aid Defense Counsel at ADR Centre in District Court Complex, Budgam. He also presided over an awareness programme on legal assistance at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stage on the occasion.

The minister said measures have been taken to ensure citizens including those living in the remotest areas of the country have easy access to justice.

He said that the Legal Aid Defense Counsel system would be fruitful in helping the marginalized sections of society, who have no access to justice. He emphasized the importance of such awareness programmes in providing legal assistance at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stage to the downtrodden people of society.

Rijiju said the people of J&K have full faith in justice delivery system.

Rijiju said that the objective of organizing awareness regarding legal aid services is to educate people about their legal rights and easy access to the justice delivery system. “The constitutional rights should not only be upheld but also promoted,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, chief justice N Kotiswar Singh, in his keynote address stressed to make the judicial system accessible to every citizen, so that the judiciary comes up to the expectations of the litigants.

The chief justice urged the people to avail the services of legal aid in the most efficient manner. He also enlightened the gathering about the sanctity of the preamble of the Constitution of India, which provides access to justice for all especially the marginalized section of society and that too free of cost. He further emphasized that Legal Services Authorities are playing the role of a bridge between the judiciary and various other departments.