: Patting the Central government’s back for completing nine years, Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Sanjeev Balyan on Friday listed the achievements of the BJP-led dispensation, while accusing former Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik for ‘instigating’ people of Haryana. Ex-governor Satyapal Malik ‘instigating’ people of Haryana: Balyan

Addressing a rally in Hisar’s Barwala to mark the completion of BJP’s nine-year rule at the Centre, Balyan, while referring to Malik, said, “He neither can walk nor sit but still he is doing selfish politics. Believe me, such people will come and go after dividing you and creating rifts in society. He had failed to stand by the party which gave him everything.”

“Satyapal Malik has been provoking people against our government. Such people will leave Haryana after disturbing its brotherhood,” he said.

Listing the government’s achievements, Balyan said that the union government has focused on road infrastructure and a total of 60,000 km roads were built in the last nine years, while 91,000 km roads were built in the previous 67 years before the BJP came to power in 2014.

The Union minister said the BJP government has adopted an aggressive approach towards China and Pakistan to tackle the border situation.

“If they throw a bomb in the Indian territory, the next bomb will be thrown in their territory. We have adopted an aggressive foreign policy and our government is capable of tackling every enemy,” he added.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal urged Balyan accused the UP leaders of hindering Haryana’s progress and asked the Union minister to keep them in their state.

“First Yashpal Malik destroyed the social fabric in Haryana and then Rakesh Tikait stopped the state’s progress during the farm stir by laying siege on roads and tolls. Now, Satyapal Malik started instigating people, I request you to keep these leaders in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzaffarnagar territory,” Dalal added.

Birender Singh hits out at Hooda, Dushyant

Senior BJP leader Birender Singh asked senior party leaders to get rid of deputy chief minister ‘Dushyant Chautala and the party’ as BJP was getting weakened due to alliance every day.

“Hooda had termed Home minister Amit Shah as his friend. Either he should join the BJP or stop calling Shah as his friend. During Hooda’s regime, a total of 60,000 acres of land was sold to colonisers at cheap rates and farmers will bear the same if the Congress returns to power again,” Singh added. Singh urged the gathering to elect 60 MLAs of BJP.

He further alleged that an owner of a big private company had met him when he was finance minister in Hooda’s government to provide him 25,000 acres of land near Gurgaon but he turned down his proposal.