Union minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates astro turf in BSF headquarters

Union minister for youth affairs and sports and information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur inaugurated a state-of-the-art astro turf in BSF headquarters in Jalandhar on Monday.

Union minister for youth affairs and sports and information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur takes the ceremonial first shot on the new astro turf at BSF headquarters in Jalandhar on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering, Thakur said the cutting-edge synthetic turf facility showcases the government’s commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and fostering a culture of sports excellence.

“With synthetic turf, an exciting era for sports in the region will begin. Punjab always remained a leading state when it comes to sports but due to recent trends of increasing drug addiction among the youth, sports culture has lagged behind. Such infrastructure will surely inspire youth to adopt sports again,” he said.

He emphasised that sports is a catalyst for holistic development and the Centre is committed to providing necessary infrastructure and opportunities for athletes.

“The state-of-the-art astro turf facility, constructed with advanced technology and adhering to international standards, will serve as a hub for aspiring athletes in the region. It will not only provide them with world-class training amenities but also attract national and international tournaments, raising the sporting culture of Jalandhar a notch higher,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSF director general Nitin Agrawal said the astro turf has been completed well before its set deadline with an expenditure of ₹6 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON