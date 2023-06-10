Union minister launches wellness centres in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated two Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centres at Sector 29-C, Chandigarh, and Sector 16, Panchkula, on Friday.

(From left) Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, mayor Anup Gupta, MP Kirron Kher, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta and mayor Kulbhushan Goyal at the inauguration of the CGHS Wellness Centre in Sector 29, Chandigarh. (Sant Arora/HT)

During the inauguration function in Sector 29, the minister said, “Modi government is marking nine years of governance, during which the count of cities with these centres has gone up to 80 from just 25 before 2014. The government is actively striving to extend the presence of CGHS Wellness Centres to 100 cities.”

Mandaviya emphasised that providing improved health care facilities to all citizens had always been a top priority for the Modi government.

“The citizens, who have played a significant role in the formation and development of the country, are not only putting their efforts but also a portion of their salary towards CGHS. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that these individuals receive access to high-quality health care facilities. There are approximately 45 lakh beneficiaries of CGHS across the nation,” the minister said.

He also emphasised the implementation of upcoming e-RUPI vouchers that will be credited into the account of CGHS beneficiaries and hospitals will have the necessary infrastructure to access them.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta, Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and UT adviser Dharam Pal were also present on the occasion.

Expressing her gratitude, Kher acknowledged the Union minister for fulfilling her long-standing request for an additional CGHS Wellness Centre in Chandigarh.

“The establishment of the Chandigarh centre will prove beneficial for pensioners residing across the region. This new centre will alleviate the burden on the existing wellness centre in Sector 45 that currently serves around 47,000 registered beneficiaries with a daily footfall of 500,” said Kher.

Wellness centres offer a comprehensive range of services, including outpatient department (OPD) consultations, medicines, inpatient treatment at government and empaneled hospitals, and cashless medical services for pensioners and other eligible beneficiaries.

Additionally, these centres provide family welfare services, maternity and child health care, as well as reimbursement of expenses related to medical treatments.

Following the inauguration, some patients visiting the new centre expressed dissatisfaction, as they were unable to receive diagnosis due to staff’s engagement in the meetings. Inder Kumar from Zirakpur and Mulchand of Sector 26 said they would have appreciated prior notification regarding the unavailability of doctors due to the event.

Besides this, a patient, Ram Asra resident of Zirakpur, complained about misbehaviour at the hands of staff of the Sector-45 wellness centre to CGHS director Manoj Jain.

