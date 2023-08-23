Centre keen on revising colonial-era legislations: Law minister Meghwal

Union law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal apprised Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, cabinet ministers and top state government functionaries about the Central government vigorously undertaking the revision of key colonial-era legislations, including the Indian Penal Code 1860, Criminal Procedure Code 1898, and Indian Evidence Act 1872.

Union law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that Central government is working at rapid pace to amend colonial-era laws. He said the process of removing archaic terminology and concepts deeply entrenched in these statutes was a formidable task. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the ministers, MLAs, high-ranking officials and legal fraternity during an informal meeting with chief minister Khattar, the Union minister said that these “significant steps” were aimed at modernising the Indian legal framework, according to a statement.

Khattar accorded a warm welcome to the Union minister at the Sant Kabir Kutir (official residence of Haryana CM) and provided insights into various state government schemes and initiatives.

The Union law minister said that Central government is working at rapid pace to amend colonial-era laws. He said the process of removing archaic terminology and concepts deeply entrenched in these statutes was a formidable task.

He also highlighted the critical role played by Union home minister Amit Shah in spearheading this transformative legislative effort, aligned with Prime Minister Narender Modi’s directive, the statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is worth mentioning that for the first time in 2019, Prime Minister Narender Modi put forward the idea that all the laws made since the time of the British should be reviewed.

“These laws should be changed keeping in view the need of the hour in the interest of society. In the first year of Azadi ka Amritkal, the Central government is rapidly moving forward to eradicate these traces of slavery and soon new reformative laws will be implemented,” reads the statement.

The Union minister also interacted with the high-ranking officials of the state government and legal fraternity regarding the amendment in laws.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Jai Prakash Dalal, women and child development minister Kamlesh Dhanda, minister of state Sandeep Singh, MLA Subhash Sudha, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, chief principal secretary (to CM) DS Dhesi; additional principal secretary (to CM) Amit Agrawal were among others present on this occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}