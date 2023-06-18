Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Union minister Nitin Gadkari to lay stone of 1,700-cr ring road project in Karnal on June 20

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 18, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan said the cost of the project would be borne by the state government and the Union government jointly

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will visit Karnal to lay the foundation stone of 1,700 crore ring road project in Karnal on Tuesday.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari (File photo)

While giving information, Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan said the Union minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 34-km long ring road around the city.

He said the ring road will be constructed around the city under the National Highways Authority of India’s Bharatmala Pariyojana and will help ease the traffic movement in Karnal.

He said the ring road will be 60-metre wide and will cross through 23 villages around the city.

The BJP MLA said the alignment of the ring road is from Karnal lake connecting Meerut Road, Kunjpura Road and Indri Road with NH-44 near Bastara toll plaza. It will also reduce traffic load on the NH.

Kalyan said the cost of the project would be borne by the state government and the Union government jointly.

