Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Union minister takes stock of flood-affected Patiala areas

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 06:28 am IST

Union minister of state for youth affairs Raksha Khadse visited the flood-hit areas of Samana and Sanaur constituencies in Patiala on Tuesday where she reviewed the situation and interacted with affected families. Former Union minister Preneet Kaur accompanied her. They visited Dudhan Gujran, Budhmor, Mehmoodpur, Jalan Kheri, Sassi Gujran and Dharamheri villages.

Union minister of state Raksha Khadse and former MP Preneet Kaur visit a flood-affected area at Dharamheri village in Patiala district, Tuesday. (PTI)
Khadse said PM Narendra Modi had instructed the Union ministers of state to visit the affected areas, assess the situation and submit detailed reports. Preneet Kaur said that she recently wrote to the PM highlighting Patiala’s situation.

During a meeting, she called for adoption of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) but one of the farmers pointed out that it was not feasible. “The scheme is not being implemented in Punjab because the criteria states that compensation will be paid only if an entire village is hit by any natural calamity,” he pointed out.

The scheme was initiated in 2016 but Punjab hasn’t implemented it. The risk is counted from pre-sowing to post-harvest for the crops/areas notified by the state government concerned.

