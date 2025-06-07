Union power ministry to act on Haryana’s solar house proposal

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday lauded Haryana’s proposal to build solar houses in villages and assured that the power ministry will move forward with the idea, a government spokesperson said. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar chairs a conference of power ministers of northern states in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI)

The suggestion was put forth by Haryana energy minister Anil Vij during the regional power ministers’ conference (Northern Region), attended by representatives from eight states and UTs.

Vij said the state is committed to promoting solar energy and aims to make Haryana self-reliant in electricity. A pilot project to set up solar houses is already underway, and if successful, it will be expanded across rural areas to ensure uninterrupted daytime power for farmers.

Vij said the state government is making continuous efforts to promote solar energy so that Haryana becomes self-sufficient in electricity. He said department of new and renewable energy will construct solar houses in villages to ensure daytime electricity supply to farmers, enabling them to irrigate their fields and meet their power needs without depending on other sources.

He also proposed a policy to regulate infrastructure such as poles and transmission lines over agricultural fields and residential areas. Vij recommended underground cabling in congested zones and called for a technical feasibility study to establish safety standards.

Stressing the threat of cyber-attacks, Vij urged the Centre to frame a national cyber security policy for the power sector.

Additional chief secretary of Haryana’s energy department, AK Singh said that during the May 2025 conflict with Pakistan, web portals of UHBVN and DHBVN companies were targeted by hackers.