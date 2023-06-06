National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings: Up 20 notches, Kashmir University ranks 33rd

The University of Kashmir (KU) has ranked 33rd among universities in the country assessed under the National Institutional Ranking Framework-2023, the results of which were announced by the Union Education Ministry in New Delhi on Monday.

Calling it a great achievement, vice-chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan complimented the University’s faculty, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the varsity said that from rank-53 in the 2022 NIRF ranking among universities, the University of Kashmir has gone up by 20 notches in the current year’s ranking, figuring at rank 33 with a point score of 53.08 as against the point score of 48.27 in the previous year.The KU’s rank among overall institutions assessed under NIRF—including universities, colleges, engineering, technology and management institutions, research and pharmacy institutions etc—in this year’s NIRF is 58 (at point score of 50.77) as against the previous year’s overall rank of 84 (at point score of 45.98).

“KU is the only university from the Jammu and Kashmir UT figuring in the overall category of 100 top institutions (all institutions assessed) under NIRF,” the university said. The University has, in the current year’s ranking, fared much better in the Research and Professional Practices (RP), Combined Metric for Faculty with PhD (FQE) and Financial Resources and Utilization (FRU), among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling it a great achievement, vice-chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan complimented the University’s faculty, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students for their relentless efforts to pursue the goal of achieving academic excellence with great determination and commitment.