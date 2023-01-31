Unpaid property tax: Mohali MC seals 11 booths in Phase 3A

Launching a rigorous crackdown on property tax defaulters, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) on Monday sealed 11 booths in Phase 3A.

According to officials, an MC team led by superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsi sealed booth numbers 41, 44, 45, 48, 50, 52, 53, 56, 61, 63 and 64. Tax notices were also pasted outside the shops. However, the team spared the owners of booth numbers 13, 23 and 28 after they paid the pending dues on the spot through cheques.

“We gave enough time to everyone to pay their taxes. But despite repeated reminders, several defaulters have not paid up. Therefore, now we have launched a sealing drive and none of the violators will be spared,” said municipal commissioner Navjot Kaur.

Defaulters’ list running into 14,000

Notably, there are a total of 42,130 taxable properties, including government, commercial and residential, under Mohali MC’s jurisdiction.

However, tax owed by 14,000 (33%) properties remains unpaid. Among them, over 6,000 have defaulted for years together, according to MC officials.

“There are around 6,000 chronic violators who have not paid tax for a long time. MC teams are surveying such properties to ascertain the reason for default. Many of them have settled abroad. In some cases, the male property owners died over the past year, so their widowed wives will receive a one-time exemption. The remaining defaulters should immediately clear their taxes,” said Avtar Singh.

In the financial year 2022-23, tax payers were offered 10% rebate if tax was paid by September 30, 2022. There was no rebate from October 1 to December 31, 2022, but tax could be paid without any penalty. But from January 1 to March 31, 2023, a 10% penalty will be levied.

The tax can be paid physically at the MC Office in Sector 68 or online — through https://mseva.lgpunjab.gov.in/citizen or mSeva WhatsApp number +9187509-75975. Property ID in the format PT-xxxx-xxxxxx is required for online payments.

