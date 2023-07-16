Monsoon Mess: Chandigarh villages, colonies face the brunt

The unprecedented rainfall over the past week has wreaked havoc on the city, especially the southern sectors and the villages, colonies on the periphery. Residents faced the brunt of major road cave-ins, bridge damages, waterlogging and absence of power and clean water.

Khudda Lahora, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Bapu Dham, Maloya and Manimajra are among the worst-hit areas every monsoon. (RaviKumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents of the city’s northern sectors were better off as the drainage system here is designed to handle 25 mm of rain per hour. With the capacity being lower at 15 mm of rain per hour, southern sectors witnessed waterlogging at every nook and cranny. The rainwater and sewerage entered houses, leaving residents hassled.

In view of the inadequate drainage system, these low-lying areas get flooded and water accumulates on the roads every time the rainfall reaches 40 mm to 60 mm per hour.

The peripheral villages, which were brought under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) in 2018, meanwhile, have no sewer, storm water drainage system and carpeted roads as of now. Unsurprisingly, the residents here were also the worst sufferers, especially amid ongoing civil works.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC officials said among the areas that saw major waterlogging or damaged roads Khudda Lahora, Dhanas and Hallomajra were the worst-hit. Bapu Dham, Maloya, Manimajra, Kishangarh and Daria also incurred damages. The main canal water supply pipeline of 80 mm near Bapu Dham colony was damaged, disrupting supply to Manimajra.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “As per comprehensive development plan, sewer, water and storm water drainage pipelines are being laid in villages. Due to ongoing civil work, the roads have not been carpeted in the areas. There are many unauthorised constructions and residential activities across the red-line (the area which is not under the MC’s jurisdiction), which worsened the impact.”

She added that once the civil works, once complete will rid the villages if these issues,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But, was this the right time to undertake the civil works with the monsoon knocking on the door? Absolutely no, say experts.

Former civic body chief engineer Mukesh Anand said, “Carrying out civil works in the monsoons is an open invitation to tragedies as uncovered dug up holes can fill with water and is dangerous for humans.”

“MCC should have halted the works by June end and should have carried them after monsoons got over. To avoid waterlogging, MC should have thoroughly cleaned the road gullies and blockade of drains. But above all, the three choes should be cleaned and de-silted as only natural flow in the choes can prevent waterlogging,” he added.

Dadumajra suffers again due to garbage dump

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the boundary wall along the garbage landfill site at Dadumajra collapsed amid the heavy rainfall, leachate from the garbage dump entered the houses in the neighbourhood.

Sharing the ordeal, Dyal Krishan, a resident, said, “It has been six days since the wall collapsed but the houses are still filled with leachate as the MC showed no interest in helping the residents.”

“How can a newly constructed wall collapse after just one day of rain? Has the civic body held anyone accountable for it?” he questioned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON