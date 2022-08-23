Unsolved high-profile cases, absconding suspects a thorn in Chandigarh Police’s way 

Even as Chandigarh Police are making every attempt to nab the double-murder convict who stabbed his 22-year-old niece to death in front of her mother at their Sector-41 house two days ago, the list of unsolved high-profile cases and absconding suspects have been constantly piling up.

Police said the suspect, Satbir Singh, had been convicted in 2011 for murdering his wife, Sushma Devi, and mother-in-law Kamla Devi in 2007. He was released on parole in 2014, but didn’t return to jail on time, following which a court declared him a proclaimed offender

“Raids are on at his possible hideouts, but Satbir is a seasoned criminal and has therefore not left any clues behind. He is not using a mobile phone and hasn’t contacted any relatives of friends either,” shared a police officer privy to investigations.

As per sources, Satbir had come to meet his sister Nirmala after almost eight years and had been objecting to his niece, Anjali, interacting with boys.

Nirmala, in her statement to police, said Satbir killed her daughter during an argument over the issue by stabbing her repeatedly in the chest and neck.

No clue in robbery bid too

It has been seven days since a masked man, posing as a parcel delivery person, attempted to rob a senior citizen at gunpoint in broad day light at her residence in Sector 35, but police are yet to identify a suspect.

The investigation seems to have hit a dead-end, as the driver of the auto-rickshaw in which the robber had come to the victim’s house, could not provide any clues regarding his identity.

No headway in murder of woman found in bushes

There has also been no headway in the murder case of the 40-year-old woman whose naked body — with her mouth gagged —was found in the bushes a few metres away from her house in Maloya on January 1.

The victim, a mother of three, who used to sell vegetables in Sector 39, had gone missing after her husband had dropped her at the Maloya bus stand.

Preliminary postmortem termed asphyxia as cause of death and a few injury marks indicating strangulation were found on the body.

Robber who shot at home guard still at large

Even though the home guard volunteer who had been shot in the stomach while chasing a suspected robber was awarded with cash prize of ₹50,000 for his bravery, police are yet to identify or arrest a suspect.

The home guard volunteer, Prakash Singh Negi, 40, who was unarmed, was posted at a naka set up in industrial area to arrest a miscreant who had robbed a woman of her gold jewellery. He tried to chase down the accused, when he was shot.

PU prof’s wife’s murder still shrouded in mystery

The murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4, 2021, remains a mystery. Seema’s brother Deep had moved Punjab and Haryana high court demanding that the probe be handed over to an independent agency.

According to police, BB had said that he had found her body on the ground floor of the house at around 7.30 am. He had slept in another room upstairs the previous night.

By the time police reached the spot, the body had been taken to the hospital. Preliminary post-mortem examination revealed the body had strangulation marks on the neck and some injuries to the head. Goyal had said that when he found the body, her hands and legs were tied with a cloth and their house’s main door was bolted from outside. In December, police were reported to have decided to conduct a narcotics test of Goyal, but it could not be done owing to his health issues.

