6 held for stabbing two youths to death in Dhuri

A day after two youths were stabbed to death in broad daylight near a salon at Kakkarwal Chowk in Dhuri town, police cracked the case with the arrest of six accused on Wednesday.

One accused, Vicky, who is in his 40s, was arrested in the case and sent to judicial custody (File)

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Sangrur senior superintendent of police Ravjot Grewal said the victims, Dev Kumar, 23, and Anil Kumar, 30, and the other group led by one Vicky had a fight on June 14.

Vicky, who is in his 40s, was arrested in the case and sent to judicial custody. An FIR in this regard was registered at the Dhuri City police station.

Station house officer Jasvir Singh said holding a grudge, Vicky orchestrated another attack on Dev and Anil from behind the bars.

On Tuesday, Vicky’s sons Prince and Raman, along with their aides Labhu, Saavan, Karan and Pawan arrived at Kakkarwal Chowk on motorcycles, and stabbed the victims, leaving them seriously wounded. The duo later succumbed to their injuries.

The police launched a probe after registering a murder case at the Dhuri City police station.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday the seven accused, all aged between 21 and 28, were arrested. Two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday the seven accused, all aged between 21 and 28, were arrested. Two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Labhu and Saavan had criminal histories, facing six and two cases, respectively.