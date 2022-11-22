Untreated wastewater raises stink in Yamuna, Ghaggar rivers

: Tapping millions of litres of untreated effluent being discharged into Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers in Haryana is still a long way to go for the authorities as over half of sewage treatment plants situated in the catchment areas of these water bodies fail to comply with the prescribed standards, besides the tardy pace of diverting sewage from unauthorised colonies falling into the streams at over 50 locations.

The status report of the implementation of the River Action Plans revealed that out of the total 156 sewage treatment plants (STPs) located in the catchment areas of the two rivers, only 76 were complying as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal, while the rest do not meet the prescribed standards.

The issues were discussed in the meeting about the River Action Plan held last month and it was revealed that the officials of the concerned department had submitted the action plan for the

upgrade of STPs to achieve faecal coliform standards, but they have not completed the work so far.

It was also revealed in the report that the government has been laying sewerage network in approved areas for carrying sewage to STPs.

“But as per the NGT direction, the sewage from unauthorised colonies of towns or cities is to be tapped or diverted at various locations by concerned departments,” reveals the report.

The report revealed that 77 MLD (millions litre per day) of effluent was to be diverted from 72 locations under the Ghaggar river catchment area. Only 35 MLD has been diverted at 41 locations and work to divert around 42 MLD at 27 locations was still in progress.

In Yamuna catchment area, out of the total 143.5 MLD to be diverted at 169 locations, only 117 MLD has been diverted at 138 locations and work to divert 25 MLD at 31 locations was going on.

Asked about the delay in diverting effluent from the rivers, Haryana Pollution Control Board member secretary Pardeep Kumar said, “the chief minister himself is monitoring the work of diverting effluent from both the rivers and in the last meeting held last month, he had sought the details of the pending project and a meeting in this regard is proposed on November 24.”

Work of the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) at Faridabad has not been started so far by the urban local bodies department. The construction of CETP at Gurugram has not started yet even it was decided during the last review meeting held on May 6 that it be done by the municipal corporation Gurugram (MCG) and they were to submit their timelines and action plan immediately in this regard. However, no action plan has been received from the MCG so far, reads the report.

The report stated that the STP sludge management has not been scientific so far and the concerned departments should review disposal of sludge for their respective STPs.

As per the report, out of total 2,225 km of sewer line proposed to be laid in total 61 towns in the state, work on 2,029 km has already been completed in 53 towns. Sewer lines are being laid in remaining 8 towns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON