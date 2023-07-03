Freak weather: Apple production in Himachal likely to drop by 50%

Unusually warm winters and abrupt rainfall pattern this year is likely to bring down apple production by about 50% this year. Before monsoon, apple needs good sunlight to gain size. However, this year due to untimely rains and early pre-monsoon showers, this process has been affected. (HT photo)

As per reports from field staff of the horticulture department, apple production is likely to remain at 1.25 crore boxes. Last year, the state recorded a production of more than 3.36 crore boxes of apple. However, this year, even if the fruit grows to a good size, the production would not be more than 1.90 crore boxes. If the size is not good, the production would be limited to 1.5 crore boxes. The last time Himachal recorded such low production was in 2018, when the state produced only 1.65 crore boxes.

The highest-ever production of 5.11 crore boxes was recorded in 2010..

The weather has not been conducive for apple since the beginning of this year. Chilling hours were not completed due to the lack of snowfall in winter, especially in the lower altitude areas. While a drought-like condition prevailed in February, when apple crop needed good snowfall, after March 15, it started to rain and the state witnessed long wet spells through April and May as well.

Apple flowering was severely damaged due to rain, hail and untimely snowfall. During the flowering season, the average temperature must be around 15 degrees, however, it fell to 8 degrees. This affected the pollination and fruit set. “This year has been bad for the growers as it did not snow in winter which did not help in fulfilling the chilling hours while it hailed and rained during the blooming time disturbing the pollinating pattern,” said an apple grower from Kotkhai, head of Harish Chauhan Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

In the large part of the apple belt, there were frequent hailstorms in April and May. This badly affected the apple crop. The growers who had not installed anti-hail nets were the worst hit with up to 70% of their crop lost.

Before monsoon, apple needs good sunlight to gain size. However, this year due to untimely rains and early pre-monsoon showers, this process has also been affected.

Meanwhile, horticulture secretary Amitabh Awasthi said this year, the estimated apple production in the state would be 1.5 to a maximum of 2 crore boxes due to unfavourable weather and poor fruit size.

Carton factories stare at losses

The less crop has also impacted the carton factories in Himachal, particularly in Baddi Barotiwala and Nalagarh. The demand for the cartons has gone down by 60%. This has also increased the concerns of the cardboard producers. Last year, 450 crore telescopic cartons were manufactured in Himachal, whereas this year, only 250 crore cartons have been manufactured so far.

Compared to last year, the price of apple cartons has also reduced by ₹10 to ₹12 this time. There are 250 cardboard industries in the state, of which 40% manufacture apple cartons. Apple alone makes for ₹6,000-crore economy in Himachal and sustains more than 1.75 families in Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur. It covers 48% of the state’s total area under fruit crops and about 81% of the production during the 2021-22 financial year. The area under apple stood at 1,15,016 hectares in 2021-22.

