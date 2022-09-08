Unvaccinated 80-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Mohali

After no Covid-related deaths in the tricity for 11 straight days, an unvaccinated elderly man succumbed to the virus in Mohali on Wednesday.

The patient, an 80-year-old man from Nayagaon, Mohali, was under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tricity’s last virus-related death was recorded on August 26 when a 62-year-old woman from Sector 30, Chandigarh, had died. While tricity’s Covid toll in August stood at 21, higher than 13 in July, it remains one a week into September.

Chandigarh led the daily tally with 17 cases, followed by Mohali with 12 and Panchkula with four. (HT)

Meanwhile, 33 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in the tricity, compared to 50 the day before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh led the daily tally with 17 cases, followed by Mohali with 12 and Panchkula with four.

With the drop in daily infections, tricity’s active caseload also dipped further from 327 to 304 over the past 24 hours.

Currently, 170 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 95 in Mohali and 39 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was down to 1.4% in Mohali, 1.3% in Chandigarh and 0.9% in Panchkula.