Tue, Aug 19, 2025
UP man held for 32-lakh stock fraud with Panchkula resident

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 07:54 am IST

Acting on the complaint, police froze approximately ₹4.5 lakh of the stolen funds and arrested the accused from Hathras

The cybercrime police have arrested an accused from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, in a case of online fraud amounting to 32 lakh. The arrest follows a complaint filed by Naresh Rohilla, a resident of Amravati Enclave, on June 20.

Rohilla reported that he was lured by a stock market investment ad on Facebook in April. He was instructed to download a fraudulent app and a “relationship manager” convinced him to invest, ultimately swindling him of over 32 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, police froze approximately 4.5 lakh of the stolen funds. Using technical surveillance, a police team raided a location in Hathras on August 12 and arrested the accused, identified as Rohit Sharma.

Sharma was remanded to police custody for six days. Investigators have since obtained important leads and are working to identify and arrest the other individuals involved in the elaborate fraud.

