UP man held for posing as RAW officer, duping Chandigarh woman of 11 lakh

According to police, the victim, a Chandigarh woman, met the accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, through Facebook. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The police have arrested a 42-year-old man from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for impersonating a RAW officer and duping a 20-year-old woman of 11 lakh.

According to the police, Monika of Sector 38 (West), met the accused, Nilutpal Mishra, on Facebook in October 2019. Nilutpal told her he was a RAW officer and sent her pictures of their operations. On February 14, 2020, the accused told her he was going on a mission to Siachen and asked her for money, claiming he had lost his wallet. She gave him 35,000 and then on various pretexts he asked her for more money. She gave him 11 lakh in total. Later, he faked his own death sending pictures of his cremation through a friend and the friend who had been talking on his behalf told her not to contact him anymore.

A cheating case was registered on November 3. The cyber cell froze 30 lakh in the account of the accused. The accused was arrested on Thursday from Mathura. He was presented in a court on Friday that sent him to one-day police remand. The accused told the police that he was working in Delhi and after his account was frozen, he fled to Mathura. The police said he had also duped other girls through various social media platforms in a similar manner.

