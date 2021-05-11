Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UP man, mother booked for wife’s suicide in Ambala
chandigarh news

UP man, mother booked for wife’s suicide in Ambala

The husband had called victim’s brother informing him of her death, citing heart attack, adding that he had performed the cremation
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:45 AM IST
The victim’s younger sister, who was also married in the same house, had told her brother that a day before the alleged suicide, their mother-in-law had fought with them over dowry.

A man and his mother were booked after the former’s wife allegedly committed suicide at a village in Ambala, the police said on Monday.

The victim’s brother, who is from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that both his sisters were married in the same house, and the elder sister’s husband had called him on Sunday to inform him of her death, citing heart attack, adding that he had performed the cremation before they or the police could reach.

“But when we reached there, my younger sister told me that their mother-in-law and the elder sister’s husband had fought with both of them on Saturday for not bringing enough dowry. On Sunday morning, my sister was found hanging and the younger one fainted soon after the incident,” he said in his police statement.

Police said a case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (casing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the mother-son duo.

A man and his mother were booked after the former’s wife allegedly committed suicide at a village in Ambala, the police said on Monday.

The victim’s brother, who is from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that both his sisters were married in the same house, and the elder sister’s husband had called him on Sunday to inform him of her death, citing heart attack, adding that he had performed the cremation before they or the police could reach.

“But when we reached there, my younger sister told me that their mother-in-law and the elder sister’s husband had fought with both of them on Saturday for not bringing enough dowry. On Sunday morning, my sister was found hanging and the younger one fainted soon after the incident,” he said in his police statement.

Police said a case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (casing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the mother-son duo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP