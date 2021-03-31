UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari produced in Mohali court in extortion case

Days after the Supreme Court ordered the shifting of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail in Punjab to Banda prison in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP MLA was brought to a Mohali court under tight security on Wednesday in connection with a case of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Ansari, who was produced in the courtroom in a wheelchair, was brought from the Ropar jail in an ambulance with a UP registration number with police escorting the vehicle. The MLA from Mau in UP is facing trial in an extortion case based on the complaint of a builder in Sector 70, Mohali.

The next date of hearing in the case is April 12.

Speaking to the media before he was taken back to the Ropar jail, where he has been lodged since January 2019, Ansari said, “I have been framed in a false case. I’m innocent.”

On March 26, the Supreme Court ordered shifting him within a fortnight from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, where he is wanted in several criminal cases.

The apex court ruling came as a victory for the Uttar Pradesh government, which made marathon efforts to get him back to the state so that he can be tried for the cases against him. The UP government has been carrying out an extensive drive to demolish Ansari’s network in the state and has seized or demolished property worth ₹200 crore illegally occupied by him and his gang members. Moreover, several of his alleged gang members and aides have been gunned down or arrested since March 2017.