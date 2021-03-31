Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari produced in Mohali court in extortion case
chandigarh news

UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari produced in Mohali court in extortion case

The gangster-turned-politician, lodged in Ropar jail, is facing trial in an extortion case based on the complaint of a Mohali-based builder
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Gangster-turned-BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari being produced in an extortion case in the Mohali district court under tight security on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Days after the Supreme Court ordered the shifting of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail in Punjab to Banda prison in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP MLA was brought to a Mohali court under tight security on Wednesday in connection with a case of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Ansari, who was produced in the courtroom in a wheelchair, was brought from the Ropar jail in an ambulance with a UP registration number with police escorting the vehicle. The MLA from Mau in UP is facing trial in an extortion case based on the complaint of a builder in Sector 70, Mohali.

The next date of hearing in the case is April 12.

Also read: Hand over Mukhtar Ansari to UP in 14 days: Supreme Court to Punjab

Speaking to the media before he was taken back to the Ropar jail, where he has been lodged since January 2019, Ansari said, “I have been framed in a false case. I’m innocent.”

On March 26, the Supreme Court ordered shifting him within a fortnight from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, where he is wanted in several criminal cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjabi writer Taran Gujral passes away at 90

Punjab cabinet takes up direct payment to farmers

Setback to Badals as Shiromani Akali Dal out of Delhi gurdwara panel elections

Students of non-board classes promoted without exam in Himachal Pradesh

The apex court ruling came as a victory for the Uttar Pradesh government, which made marathon efforts to get him back to the state so that he can be tried for the cases against him. The UP government has been carrying out an extensive drive to demolish Ansari’s network in the state and has seized or demolished property worth 200 crore illegally occupied by him and his gang members. Moreover, several of his alleged gang members and aides have been gunned down or arrested since March 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP