UP offers 1,000 quintals of wheat seeds for flood-hit Punjab farmers

Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister SP Shahi offered to send 1,000 quintals of wheat seeds for flood-hit farmers in Punjab, state agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Thursday. He said the UP agriculture minister offered to send 327 varieties of wheat seeds. Khudian also said the Punjab government will distribute two lakh quintals of high-quality wheat seeds free of cost to affected farmers for the upcoming Rabi season. Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian (HT)

He said this aid, valued at approximately ₹74 crore, is aimed at covering the sowing needs for nearly 5 lakh acres of agricultural land that suffered extensive damage due to the recent floods.

Khudian further informed that PUNSEED will be the nodal agency responsible for distributing wheat seeds free of cost to flood-affected farmers.

“The free wheat seeds distribution process will be announced soon, he said, adding that Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recommended wheat seeds will be distributed to the farmers.

Apart from the free wheat seeds distribution, CM Mann-led Punjab government will also provide 60,871 quintals of quality wheat seeds to farmers across the state at a 50% subsidy, priced at ₹2,000 per quintal. This initiative aims to further support farmers, making quality seeds more affordable and accessible.