chandigarh news

UP man booked for stealing rental car in Chandigarh

The accused, Deepak Chandra Sharma, of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, had taken a Hyundai Creta on rent in July 2021, but never returned it
The accused had made an online payment for the rental car. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked an Uttar Pradesh resident for stealing a rental car.

The accused, Deepak Chandra Sharma, of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, was booked on the complaint of Parvesh Kumar Sharma, business manager, ZoomCar Private limited.

Parvesh told the police that Deepak had taken a Hyundai Creta on rent for July 10 to 11, 2021 after paying 7,470 through Google Pay.

He picked up the vehicle from IT Park Road, near Chandigarh Railway Station, on July 10. But ever since, he never returned the vehicle and also removed its GPS system.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at IT Park, Chandigarh.

