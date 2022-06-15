Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Uproar at Chandigarh’s Elante mall after lizard found in food court meal
Uproar at Chandigarh’s Elante mall after lizard found in food court meal

The incident took place around 10 pm when the customer found a lizard in a meal at the food court of Chandigarh's Elante mall
A lizard found in a meal at the food court of Chandigarh's Elante mall.
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Nexus Elante Mall witnesses an uproar on Tuesday night after a lizard was found in a meal at its food court. The incident took place around 10 pm at one of the outlets, with the complainant reaching out to the police.

An Elante spokesperson, in an official statement, said the mall was aware of the incident, which took place on the premises managed by Ayaan Foods.

“The hygiene and safety of patrons is of utmost importance and we will take all necessary steps to ensure incidents like these can be avoided and will assist the authorities in a thorough food safety audit in the food court,” he added.

Police officials at the Industrial area station confirmed that they had received a call regarding the incident and they are investigating the matter. The UT health department officials, meanwhile. were unavailable for comment.

