Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Urban transformation: Chandigarh MC, admn sign MoU with Union govt
chandigarh news

Urban transformation: Chandigarh MC, admn sign MoU with Union govt

The agreement for Chandigarh came in line with Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0, which were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 02:42 AM IST
Through these missions, Chandigarh will be made garbage free and water secure. (HT Photo)

In order to achieve the aspiration of urban transformation, a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU), outlining the commitment, roles and responsibilities, was signed digitally between the Chandigarh municipal corporation, UT administration and the central government on Friday.

It came in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 (SM-U 2.0) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0), which were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

While sharing this development, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Chandigarh has been declared open defection free (ODF ++), and about 20,000 new water and sewerage connections have been provided under AMRUT in Chandigarh.”

“SBM-U2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 represent a landmark moment to redefine the urban landscape of the country by achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas and providing 100% coverage of water supply to all households,” she added.

Through these mission, the commissioner said, the city will be made garbage free with focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising principles of 3Rs (reduce, re-use, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumps.

RELATED STORIES

Further, city will be made water-secure by effecting water source conservation, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells, recycle/reuse of treated used water and rain water harvesting by involving community at large – a step towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Only three new Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity, a first in 18 months

Petrol price climbs to 98.08 per litre in Chandigarh

Hit-and-run accidents snuff out two lives in Mohali

Chandigarh: Constable awarded four years in jail in 3,000 graft case
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP