US kids Golf: 5-year-old Nihaal from Chandigarh bags top spot

Chandigarh’s Nihaal Cheema, 5, emerged victorious at the US Kids Golf India Tour held in Manesar, Haryana, recently. In the youngest age category of Under-6 boys, Nihaal bagged top spot with a score of even par 36 over 9 holes. He made seven pars, one birdie and a bogey.

The budding golfer is a student at Vivek High School, Chandigarh, and started playing golf at the age of 2 at the Chandigarh Golf Club. He regularly participates at junior golf tournaments held across India. US Kids Golf is the leading brand for junior golf equipment and conducts tournaments across all continents. The season winners from local tours across the globe are invited to play at the annual world championship in August at North Carolina, USA.

Kahlon sisters shine

Meanwhile, sisters Rabab Kahlon and Gairat Kaur Kahlon from Chandigarh also stood out at the event. Held on September 6 (Event 1), both sisters finished at second position on the leaderboard.

However, on September 7 (Event 2), Rabab (Girls U-10) was the winner of the tournament with a score of 3 over par while Gairat (Girls U-8) maintained her lead and finished at the second spot but with an improvement of her score compared to the previous day.

