US scientists extol PAU’s fruit science initiatives

Three eminent scientists from the US heaped praises on the fruit science initiatives taken up by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) during a visit to the campus, the varsity’s research station and processing plant.

The University of Florida’s delegation during their three-day visit to the Punjab Agricultural University. (HT Photo)

The trio, University of Florida’s Citrus Research and Education Centre director Michael Rogers as well as members Megan Dewdney and Tripti Vashisth were welcomed by PAU director of research Ajmer Singh Dhatt.

College of Horticulture and Forestry dean MIS Gill informed that the delegation commended the varsity’s dedication in ensuring the success of citrus cultivation in the region, adding, “The visit symbolised the strengthening of international collaboration for the advancement of fruit science in Punjab.”

During their visit, the scientists delivered lectures at the department of fruit science, and shared extensive knowledge and research insights.

While touring the campus, the scientists appreciated the quality of the citrus nursery being produced by PAU.

Besides, the team also toured the Regional Fruit Research Station in Abohar, where they engaged in discussions with the station’s scientists. The team extolled the orchards of the innovative citrus growers, specifically, that of Siddarth Periwal, Pardeep Dabra and Raghav Sharda.

At the fruit processing plant, Alamgarh, the team was praised for the concerted efforts made by the PAU and the Punjab government in guiding and facilitating the citrus growers across the state.

Varsity-trained start-ups

shine at World Food India

Four start-ups trained by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU)’s Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), meanwhile, participated and exhibited their products at the World Food India 2023, New Delhi, organised by the Centre.

The varsity-trained start-ups, including Repeat Gud Pvt Ltd, Promeat, Ruhvinile Biomedical OPC Pvt Ltd and Mapik Foods Pvt Ltd, seized the opportunity to expand their agriculture related businesses.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, while hailing the achievements of the agripreneurs, divulged that the varsity has been ranked number one across India for producing maximum number of startups, who are relishing economic rewards .

Additional director communication and principal investigator (PI) ar PABI TS Riar and co-PI Poonam A Sachdev congratulated the startups for their efforts.

